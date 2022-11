Not Available

Thales (Marcos Palmeira), a successful businessman, is in crisis with his profession. He is married to the rich and spoiled Renata (Mariana Ximenes), and works with her father, the powerful businessman Augusto (Antônio Fagundes). One day, while on vacations at the home of his friends Rui (Otavio Muller) and Pamela (Maria Luisa Mendonça), Thales decides that will stop working. This unusual decision affects the lives of everyone around him.