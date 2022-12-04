A murder and no corpse

Not Available

In 1993 he occupied the media with the “red light affair”: Hugo Lacour. The friendship with the racket, gambler and pimp, whom the local press made the "uncrowned king of Saarbrücken nightlife" and "king of the Saarbrücken underworld", shook leading local politicians. Everyone waited for “Dear Hugo” to carry out his threat and finally present embarrassing photos of the Minister in the “Cascade” night bar. But he didn´t. His criminal case has largely gone unnoticed. No one else has occupied the Saarland criminal justice system for so long. The man with a French passport has been on record as a violent criminal since his teenage days. In 1997, after two years of trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The Saarbrücken jury court saw it as proven that he murdered the 62-year-old Heinz Weirich in 1985. Motive for the crime: greed. Hugo Lacour protested his innocence. A back and forth of the judiciary took its course.