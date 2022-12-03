Not Available

Award-winning director Marc MacNamara delivers a masterful drama that follows the stories of three young men who are sent to conversion therapy camp, ultimately proving that love and human desire conquer all in A Murdered Heart. As they battle with manipulative techniques used to control people into changing their sexuality, these handsome studs find solace in the connections and bonds they have with the others like them in the camp. While there, they navigate the s of being condemned, but a rebellion is on the rise as they find escape through their steamy connections with each other. If you have waited your entire life to touch another man, what would you do when you were finally set free? Find out in A Murdered Heart from NakedSword Originals.