Not Available

With this installment of the series, viewers are led on a fascinating tour of some of France's most scenic regions while enjoying Chopin's piano concertos. Stops include a visit to the medieval Benedictine Abbey on Mont Saint-Michel island, an exploration of the Loire Valley's many stately castles and a look at the architectural wonders of the Roman aqueducts of Provence. And, of course, there's the magic and allure of Paris.