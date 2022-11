Not Available

Accompanied by the magical music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, this edition of the series discovers many of Russia's most historic cities. In addition to excursions through Moscow, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, this entertaining, enthralling journey leads viewers on a tour of St. Petersburg's Marïinsky Theatre, where -- fittingly -- Tchaikovsky's masterworks "The Nutcracker" and "The Sleeping Beauty" first debuted.