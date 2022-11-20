A MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute Honoring James Taylor

Not Available

The MusiCares Foundation was proud to honor James Taylor as the 2006 Person Of The Year. Best known as the quintessential singer-songwriter, James has maintained an unparalleled commitment to music and various philanthropic efforts--from environmental to humanitarian causes--throughout his career. Track Listings: Shower The People -- The Dixie Chicks Rainy Day Man -- Bonnie Raitt Secret O'Life -- India.Arie Mexico -- Jackson Browne, David Crosby, and Sheryl Crow You Can Close Your Eyes -- Sting Everybody Has The Blues -- Dr. John and Taj Mahal Carolina In My Mind -- Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas Country Road -- Keith Urban Millworker -- Bruce Springsteen You've Got A Friend -- Carole King She A Little Light -- James Taylor How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) -- James Taylor Fire And Rain -- James Taylor