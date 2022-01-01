A MusiCares Tribute to Neil Young

Not Available

On January 29, 2010, Neil Young was honored as the 2010 MusiCares Person of the Year. At a gala event in Los Angeles, superstar artists paid tribute to the legendary singer, songwriter and performer with inspired versions of some of his most memorable songs. Proceeds from the sale of this product will provide essential support for MusiCares, which ensures that music people have a place to turn to in times of financial, medical and personal need. Features Elvis Costello, Crosby Stills & Nash, Sheryl Crow, Josh Groban, Ben Harper, Elton John, Norah Jones, Lady Antebellum, Dave Matthews, James Taylor, Keith Urban, and others.