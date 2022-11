Not Available

On February 10, 2012, Sir Paul McCartney was honored as the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year. At a gala event in Los Angeles, Paul and a cast of superstar guests performed some of the quintessential songs from his renowned and celebrated career. Proceeds from the sale of this product will provide essential support for MusiCares, which ensures that music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need