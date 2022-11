Not Available

Elmer Fudd's dog, Rover, is made to believe by a TV show that all dog owners are evil men who do away with their old, expired mutts by taking them on a one-way hunting trip. When Elmer suggests they go hunting, Rover automatically jumps to the conclusion that Elmer intends to put him down. So, when they set out on their hunting expedition, Rover decides to strike first at his master.