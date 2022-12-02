A Mutt's Tale

Not Available

Ixtán, a quetzal incarnation of Quetzalcoatl, seeks the descendant of the Xolo Ancestral to fulfill a mission: restore love between dogs and humans. He finds it in Ramon, a cunning xoloitzcuintle streetdog, who tries to save Ruby, a lost Shetland shepherd, cornered by Barboza, the worst enemy of stray dogs, who wants to exterminate them all. Ixtán, Ramón and Ruby will make an epic journey to escape Barboza and reach the owners of Ruby. Will they be able to put an end to the dangerous Barboza to save the stray dogs of this country and thus heal the hearts of humans?