A Nagy Fafilm

Trees are very special creatures. They grow very slowly and hence they live for very long. Simply by existing they provide shelter and food for thousands of other creatures. Trees are so different from other life forms that sometimes they look as if they were out of this world. They spend their time on a different scale. For them, a day is like a moment. A season is like an hour. And a year is like a simple single day. This story is about an oak tree. A giant, which have been standing in the same place for centuries now, still, a lot of interesting things happened to it.