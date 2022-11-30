A Nashville Christmas Carol

Not Available

Vivienne Wake, a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis, never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in LA, and with the return of Gavin Chase, her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda, she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn. Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past and the Spirit of Christmas Present to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.