A New England Document

Using selected images and text from the Marshall Archive at the Harvard University's Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, A New England Document reconstructs the impulse of two ethnographers' photographic endeavours in the Kalahari Desert, Namibia, from the reparative perspective of its (formerly) silenced stories. The filmmaker, a Black international student at Harvard, and their daughter, NYT-bestselling writer Elizabeth Marshall Thomas, give voice in fragmentary counterpoint upon the haunting sounds of archival ghosts — of future possibility arising from once known pasts.

