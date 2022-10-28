Not Available

Now more than ever before people all over the planet are seeking new sustainable models for living. EcoVillages and ecological communities have been emerging as a viable alternative where people can live together in cooperation and harmony with the natural world. A New We explores ten such communities in Europe and opens doors to further exploration and discovery on the new Global EcoVillage & Sustainable Community Network. The variety of situations and voices in A New We inspires hope for the future of humanity and all life on the planet.