A New York Love Story

An anti-love story about Delphine, a dancer living in New York. Despite her best intentions to keep her relationships casual and simple in the infamous city, she falls hard for a sexy and charismatic painter. Although he is smitten with her, The Painter continues an array of sexual relationships, unable to concentrate solely on Delphine, despite the fact that he is falling in love with her. They decide to keep their options open and play it cool, but they soon discover that love is hardly ever that simple.