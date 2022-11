Not Available

Captured German World War II newsreel footage sheds light on the strategy of Joseph Goebbels's Ministry of Propaganda in this fascinating series. The fifth volume focuses on the early part of 1941 and addresses the information -- and misinformation -- that was fed to the German people via cinemas across the country. Topics include the shelling of Dover from the French coast, Rommel's advance toward Tobruk and Hitler's visits to southern Styria.