A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas!

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amblin Television

A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas (2011) is a tinsel-filled journey through the most iconic holiday films of all time, including perennial favorites It's A Wonderful Life (1946) and Miracle on 34th Street (1947). The special look at variations within the genre, such as holiday romances, family movies and even thrillers. A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas features behind the scenes stories and personal Hollywood Christmas memories from the likes of Chevy Chase, Margaret O'Brien, Chazz Palminteri, Deborah Raffin, Karolyn Grimes, Zack Ward, Brian Henson, Joe Dante, Trine Mitchum, authors Julie Salamon and Alonso Duralde, A Christmas Carol expert Michael Patrick Hearn and many more.

Cast

Joe Dante
Chevy Chase
Chazz Palminteri
Karolyn Grimes
Deborah Raffin
Petrine Day Mitchum

