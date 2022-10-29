Not Available

A Night for Dying Tigers

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The night before Jack (Gil Bellows) is slated to begin a five-year prison sentence for murder, his wife, Melanie (Jennifer Beals), and assorted siblings gather for a dinner to bid Jack farewell and good luck on his trip up the river. But the party slides into a bitter fight over the bad behavior of Jack's brothers (John Pyper-Ferguson and Tygh Runyan) and sister Karen (Lauren Lee Smith). Terry Miles directs this dark comic drama.

Cast

Jennifer BealsMelanie
Gil BellowsJack
Lauren Lee SmithKaren
Tygh RunyanPatrick
Kathleen RobertsonJules
John Pyper-FergusonRussell

View Full Cast >

Images