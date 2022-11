Not Available

A night in Berlin is all it will take to rock your world! Shot on location see why Berlin is Germany's Gay Capitol. Smooth, beefy, studs abound including real life Wrestling Champion Brothers Jack and Michael Apollo! Hot Go-Go dancers spice up the dance floor and turn up the heat as they strip down, turn to each other and start sucking and fucking exhibition style! Sit back, relax and enjoy as these rugged young men with their fat German cocks give and take it every which way!