Ms. Vyzantiou, a maniac novelist & spinster, Mr and Mrs Damianos and their son Agis, the owner with his wife and Antonis the steward are the seven strange occupants of countryside hotel Paradeisos (Paradise). The arrival of a newlywed couple and of Lina, a friend of Antonis, excites the imagination of Ms. Vyzantiou who makes up the plot for an erotic drama.