A Night of Nightmares

Not Available

Underground music blogger Mark Lighthouse (Marc Senter) is preparing for a very special night, driving out to a rental home deep in the mountains to interview his latest indie discovery, an ethereal young singer named Ginger (Elissa Dowling). They’ll talk, she’ll cook him dinner and then… who knows? Upon his arrival, he’s taken aback by Ginger’s eccentric charm and beauty. Mark senses that anything is possible tonight. Unfortunately for them both, that is indeed the case. Anything can happen. Everyone has a past, but Ginger’s is more unusual than most. Ferocious paranormal horrors begin to erupt across the house, invading physical space and physical bodies alike until confusion and terror reign supreme. Multiple calls to the police result in absolutely nothing... Over the course of a single night, Mark and Ginger will be tested in ways they’ve never imagined. Their only hope is to try to make it to sunrise — in some way, shape or form.