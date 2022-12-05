A Night of Soap Water

Not Available

The film is an observational telling of a watchman in an apartment complex in Guwahati, Assam, India. It blends documentary to explore his alienation and raise the question of empathy vis-a-vis his occupation: its existence beyond what may be referred to as a linear time or the time occupied by the privileged. His time is interpreted as existing in an another time characterised by the banal quality of his job. The film attempts to do away with any narrative control where the subject (the spectator) too exercises a reciprocal gaze on the filmer: by becoming an observer to his own filming, the film's own privileged gaze is confronted.