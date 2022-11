Not Available

Witness Grammy Award-winning musician Bruce Hornsby performing with his band in Los Angeles. Hornsby rocks the stage at Paramount Studios for this concert recorded in 1990, which includes appearances by Joe Henderson, Bela Fleck, Jerry Garcia, Shawn Colvin and Jimmie Wood for renditions of his best-loved tunes: "A Night on the Town," "Fire on the Cross," "Barren Ground," "Stranded on Easy Street," "The End of the Innocence" and the chart-topping "The Way It Is."