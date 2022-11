Not Available

Handel is a thoroughly 'modern' composer whose genius for expressing human emotions is undimmed by time. This performance-based film, A Night with Handel, stylishly dramatises some of the composer's most beautiful arias, linked together over the course of one night in present-day London. Presented by Handel biographer, Jonathan Keates, the arias are specially recorded by world-class singers, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment.