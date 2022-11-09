A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

Dream demon Freddy Krueger is resurrected from his apparent demise, and rapidly tracks down and kills the remainder of the Elm Street kids. However, Kristen, who can draw others into her dreams, wills her special ability to her friend Alice. Alice soon realizes that Freddy is taking advantage of that unknown power to pull a new group of children into his foul domain.
|Robert Englund
|Freddy Krueger
|Tuesday Knight
|Kristen Parker
|Ken Sagoes
|Roland Kincaid
|Rodney Eastman
|Joey Crusel
|Lisa Wilcox
|Alice Johnson
|Andras Jones
|Rick Johnson
