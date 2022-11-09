1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 18th, 1988

Studio

New Line Cinema

Dream demon Freddy Krueger is resurrected from his apparent demise, and rapidly tracks down and kills the remainder of the Elm Street kids. However, Kristen, who can draw others into her dreams, wills her special ability to her friend Alice. Alice soon realizes that Freddy is taking advantage of that unknown power to pull a new group of children into his foul domain.

Cast

Robert EnglundFreddy Krueger
Tuesday KnightKristen Parker
Ken SagoesRoland Kincaid
Rodney EastmanJoey Crusel
Lisa WilcoxAlice Johnson
Andras JonesRick Johnson

Images