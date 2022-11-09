1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 10th, 1989

Studio

New Line Cinema

Alice, having survived the previous installment of the Nightmare series, finds the deadly dreams of Freddy Krueger starting once again. This time, the taunting murderer is striking through the sleeping mind of Alice's unborn child. His intention is to be "born again" into the real world. The only one who can stop Freddy is his dead mother, but can Alice free her spirit in time to save her own son?

Cast

Robert EnglundFreddy Krueger
Lisa WilcoxAlice Johnson
Erika AndersonGreta Gibson
Valorie ArmstrongMrs. Jordan
Michael AshtonGurney Orderly
Kelly Jo MinterYvonne

Images