Get ready for A Nightmare on Twink Street! In the early 1900's, a gay man named Freddy lived with his male lover near Elm Street in the American Southwest. After finding about this couple's elopement, an unforgiving and radical community captured and tortured Freddy's lover. Freddy was able to set him free but was hung in the woods after being captured himself. Years after his death, the children and grandchildren of the townspeople experience terrifying nightmares involving a man who takes his sexually driven revenge on his innocent and often virginal victims. Now, Dean Holland along with his friends, Jordan Ashton, Nathan Stratus, Roxy Red, and Ashton Cody are being haunted by the ghost of Freddy in their dreams. When each one begins to experience intense sexual nightmares that continue to increase violently, Dean and his friends realize they must find a way to stop A Nightmare on Twink Street's psychopath's reign of terror - or never sleep safe again.