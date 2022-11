Not Available

A Nightmare Outdoor festival 2009 16th of May in Evenemententerrein Luttenberger, Hellendoorn. 6 Areas. Main Line-up: Outrage, Prolaxx, Ruffneck, Weapon X, The Stunned Guys, Ophidian, Amnesys, Offensive, The Hitmen, Neophyte, Tha Playah, Paul Elstak, Nosferatu, Evil Activities, Unexist. Many More...