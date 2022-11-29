A No more video calls

Not Available

No more video calls. In these two months of quarantine, the screens become sound skins. Virtual communication platforms brings us a multitude of invitations to participate in live videos, lectures, courses and loves online. Life quickly became minimized to screens and through it, ghostly images come in and out of my house. However, one does not feel the connection. The more video calls, more distance, more emptiness and more loneliness behind the monitor. I do not want any more video calls, I want future meetings where bodies rub together without fear of contagion.