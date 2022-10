Not Available

From the Australian underground comes a dynamic gothic original. Z and X are vampires bound by love and driven by their lust for blood. Together they stalk their unsuspecting prey in the dark streets and back alleys of Melbourne, but tonight they aren't the only killers lurking in the shadows. A moody and atmospheric thriller, A NOCTURNE: NIGHT OF THE VAMPIRE is a sophisticated reworking of the vampire genre with film noir stylistics.