The mother of a child suffering from cancer struggles to maintain a normal life for her family. Stine is thirty-seven years old and the single mother of three girls. Her daughter Cecilie, now aged eleven, has had cancer since she was two. Cecilie has spent half her life in hospital and Stine along with her. Stine is fighting an unfair battle in unbearable chaos. At the same time, she insists on maintaining some sort of life for all three children.