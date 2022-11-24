A Northern Story Of Valor

Not Available

Chanthu, a poor orphan and Aromal are cousins and belong to the Chekavar clan, a warrior clan who hire themselves out as duellers to settle disputes among the rich and powerful. Aromal, jealous of the much more talented Chanthu, makes life miserable for him and Chanthu decides to leave and live with Aringodar, a rival chekavan, as his pupil. When the two sons of a local landlord have a property dispute and decide to hire Aromal and Aringodar to duel it out, Chanthu has to decide where his loyalty lies - with the family of the uncle who brought him up or with Aringodar who provided him with sanctuary.