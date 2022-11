Not Available

Tatsuo Iwasa is an aspiring mystery writer who has never budged. He even throws the manuscript of his latest work in the trash. One day, however, an unknown high school girl appears to Iwasa. She says, "I'm the protagonist of your novel, and I'm here to save your novel. I've come to save your novel."... I've come to save your novel!"... This is a lovely pop SF heartfelt comedy.