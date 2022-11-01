A Numbers Game

Not Available

Neil Black is a good looking schmoozer who can sell anything to anyone, literally. The beautiful Catherine (Madison Walls) doesn’t seem to close deals as easily as Mr. Black (Steven Bauer) and soon realizes her sales room is headed for disaster. Not able to handle rejection or accept failure, Catherine is forced to hand over her sales team to Neil Black, and watch as he turns her unproductive lazy sales room into a prosperous and successful “money room.” Basically, the plot focuses on the transformation of Catherine’s failing sales room and the blossoming relationship between her and Neil Black.