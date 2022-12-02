A Pantera Nua

Not Available

Norma is a low middle class young woman trying to find a rich husband to have comfortable life. She poses naked for a men magazine expecting to be known in the upper class. She engages the gay Marcelinho, who is imposed by his father to get married to have the right to his inheritance, but when Marcelinho's father dies, he calls their deal off. Meanwhile, Norma meets the opportunist and gigolo Lincoln, who pretends to be a tycoon farmer, and they have a torrid affair. But Lincoln believes she is a rich woman from a wealthy family and he intends to marry her to have money.