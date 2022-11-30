A Parteira

Not Available

Donana, a midwife with more than half a century of experience, represents the resistance of tradition and humanization to childbirth in the region of São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Rio Grande do Norte. Owner of a strong personality, she shares her wisdom, acquired over the years as a midwife, mother, saint mother, godmother, woman. Like the chanana, a flower that grows in the middle of the concrete and is underestimated for its fragile appearance, Donana teaches us to remain firm despite the adversities of life.