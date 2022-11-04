A Party in Hell

Not Available

Haji Jabbar is a wealthy man, who is chided constantly by his family for avarice. Haji intends to marry off his daughter, Parvin, to a wealthy old man. He has no regard for the love existing between Parvin and her cousin. He does not care for his son, Hamid, who, due to negligence, is on the verge of a breakdown. In an elaborate fantasy sequence which makes up the last third of the film, Haji finds himself in hell, witness to all sorts of macabre and elaborate tortures and horrors. The film is noted for its elaborate set pieces which recall Méliès. There is even a sequence involving Hitler in hell!