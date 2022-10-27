1984

A Passage to India

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 1984

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The film is set during the period of growing influence of the Indian independence movement in the British Raj. It begins with the arrival in India of a British woman, Miss Adela Quested (Judy Davis), who is joining her fiancé, a city magistrate named Ronny Heaslop (Nigel Havers). She and Ronny's mother, Mrs. Moore (Peggy Ashcroft), befriend an Indian doctor, Aziz H. Ahmed (Victor Banerjee).

Cast

Judy DavisAdela Quested
Alec GuinnessProf. Godbole
Peggy AshcroftMrs. Moore
James FoxRichard Fielding
Victor BanerjeeDr. Aziz H. Ahmed
Nigel HaversRonny Heaslop

View Full Cast >

Images