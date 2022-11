Not Available

Omi, a seven-year old East Indian boy is sent to Ottawa to live with his uncle due to his mother's illness back home. He has no father and unaware that his mother is likely to die, Omi believes that he is on a mission to find a hero to take back to India to save her. Omi connects emotionally with Roland, the captain of a local tour boat who in turn begins a romance with Safia, Omi's fiesty teenage cousin who is assigned to take care of him.