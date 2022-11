Not Available

As he does at the end of every summer, Antonio climbs onto his roof to sweep out his chimney. From this vantage point, he sees that repairs have begun on one of the neighbouring houses - the one formerly inhabited by the "Nazi" (a guy's name), which after ten years of abandonment is known to the whole neighbourhood as the "mystery house". With the arrival of fall, Antonio will uncover love, deception, and death, by watching through his window.