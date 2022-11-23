A Passion for the Vine

Not Available

This documentary features extraordinary people whose passion for wine led them to create another career as a vintner, including: David Coverdale, lead singer of Whitesnake and Deep Purple Dick Vermeil, coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs Tamara Mowry-Housley, star of "Sister, Sister" and "Tia and Tamera" Bob the Steer, former slaughterhouse steer Jonathan Cain, songwriter and keyboardist of Journey Carmen Policy, president of the San Francisco 49ers- Just to name a few!