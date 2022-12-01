A Peace of the Anarchy: Ammon Hennacy and Other Angelic Troublemakers in the USA

Not Available

A Peace of the Anarchy is a quick summary of 20th century radical activism in the USA with a notable focus on the pacifist christian anarchist Ammon Hennacy. Folks from the War Resisters League, the IWW, Earth First! and the Catholic Worker, along with Mr. Hennacy exemplify the marginalized prophetic witness for peace and justice in the USA as they attempt to appeal to the dominant culture. These people speak on the benefits of anarchy and peace, following the radical (rooted/basically grounded) ideology and optimism that goodness will overcome evil, love is superior to hate and truth trumps falsehood.