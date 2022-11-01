A Pearl in the Forest

Not Available

This is a story about a young couple whose newly planned life was destroyed by the impact of the Great Purges of 1934–1938 in Mongolia. The main goal of this movie was to provide a testimony for the many Buryats and Mongolians who were persecuted during the Great Purges initiated by Joseph Stalin. In 1937 and 1938, many people, and even entire families, were killed after being wrongfully accused of conspiracies. The movie was shot on location near the Buryat village of Dadal in the Khentii province of Mongolia. The acting and other participation of many local villagers was a great addition to the authenticity of the film