A Peasant on a Bicycle

Born in a small village, Yordan has to live and work in the nearby town. Only on the weekends can he return to his native village. He travels by a bike and observes the nature and the animals around him with overt sadness. In the village arrives a young pharmacist and she rents his house. Soon both of them fall in love. In order to be near her, Yordan tries to persuade his colleagues to move one of the workshops from the plant to the village. But they are all used to living in the town now and decline his offer. Yordan realizes that he cannot demand impossible things.