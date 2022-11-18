A Peculiar Week in My Dream Journal May 1973

Not Available

An ode to the Beast; who was felt strongly during the 1970s, when Americans had idle time for metaphysical inquiry, as benefit from the racism of their forefathers, in turn setting in motion an attempt towards a mass liberation of consciousness, which, succumbing to arrogance, unsuccessfully bid to help remove the psychological chains imposed upon others, chains which were the genesis of the aforementioned teenage thought liberation. A feedback loop of failed promises inherited by lies.