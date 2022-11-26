Not Available

A Peloton of One follows a Survivor of Childhood Sexual Abuse, Dave Ohlmuller, as he conducts a solo bicycle ride from Chicago to New York to raise awareness of this scourge. Along this 700- mile journey, Dave meets other Survivors abused by coaches, teachers, family members, and like Dave himself, Catholic priests. Through these interactions and common stories, Dave tries to find a way to connect and heal, mile by mile, as he heads east towards his hometown. Dave also meets high-profile advocates like Senator Joe Vitale of New Jersey, Kathryn Robb of New York, and Marci Hamilton of Pennsylvania, who each scored major victories in 2019 by reforming their states’ long-standing Statute of Limitations laws that favored the abusers.