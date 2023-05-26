2023

The Little Mermaid

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Rob Marshall

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 26th, 2023

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. With mermaids forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Cast

Halle BaileyAriel
Jonah Hauer-KingPrince Eric
AwkwafinaScuttle (voice)
Daveed DiggsSebastian (voice)
Jacob TremblayFlounder (voice)
Melissa McCarthyUrsula

