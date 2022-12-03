Not Available

Directed by TV writer, director and host Sunny Lau, A Perfect Day for Arsenide adapts ten stories from the same-titled novel by Hong Kong writer Pizza, the author of Lost On A Red Mini Bus To Taipo. Spanning suspense, horror, comedy, fantasy and more, the inventive film rolls out whimsical and bizarre stories about the absurdity of life in the wild city of Hong Kong. The film's large cast includes Wilfred Lau, Terrence Siufay, Eric Kot, Hanna Chan, Chloe So, Kevin Lee, Alden Hung and Sarika Choi.