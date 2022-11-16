A Perfect Enemy

Not Available

Successful architect Jeremy Angust is approached on his trip to the Tokyo International Airport by a chatty girl called Texel Textor. She is a strange young woman who seems to be looking for captive victims whom she forces to listen to her strange stories. Jeremy loses the flight because of Texel and once they are installed in the lounge area, he will not be able to get rid of the annoying stranger. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, soon there be a turn that will transform the character of that encounter into something much more sinister and criminal.