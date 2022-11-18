Not Available

Myths and stories abound that speak to man's desire to bring life to inanimate matter. A Perfect Fake looks at the persistence of these myths in modern times and takes us into the world of men who have chosen to reject the reality of human sexual companionship in order to pursue emotional and physical bonds with a variety of erotic surrogates. This film examines the emerging market for hyper-realistic simulations of real women through computer-generated virtual pornography and erotica. A Perfect Fake also delves into the disturbing world of men who share their lives with life-sized female love dolls. A Perfect Fake is a compelling study of how new technologies extend age-old human desires for gratification and control.